Police: Corbin man arrested after injuring a kid with a gun

William Mays
William Mays(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday morning, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a shooting, that happened earlier that day off Keavy Road.

Officers believe that 31-year-old William Mays of Corbin was allegedly fighting with a 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old kid was hit in the head with the handgun, which then discharged.

The kid was taken to Corbin Healthcare Hospital for a serious head injury and is now at the UK Medical Center in critical condition.

Mays was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

