Perry County community comes together for group prayer at Hazard Nursing Home

Pastors and community members came together to pray for those in the facility affected by COVID-19.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastors and community members in Perry County gathered at the Hazard Nursing Home today to pray for those in the facility affected by COVID-19.

This comes after an outbreak among both patients and staff.

Groups gathered outside of the building around wings 200 and 300 to pray. Staff from inside the building came to the doors to join them.

Lower Second Creek Church of God Pastor Merill Collins, who was asked to lead the prayer, says it was both a humbling and necessary experience.

“They have well over 100 patients and staff tested positive for COVID-19. And they’re on these two wings, 300 and 200,” Collins said. “And even the staff are going to come to the doors when we begin praying, and they’re going to pray from the inside. So, we’re just here to pray. We believe in divine healing and we believe the Lord can touch.”

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Perry County currently has 1,004 total cases of COVID-19.

