Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill that would have blocked quarantine orders

(WTAP)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that he has vetoed a bill that would have taken away quarantine powers.

Senate Bill 311 would allow the General Assembly to rescind quarantine or isolation orders from the Ohio Department of Health.

In announcing the veto, DeWine said SB311 “is not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans.”

The governor previously said the bill would severely limit the department of health’s ability to issue orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and future infectious diseases as well.

Supporters of the bill say it would allow lawmakers to have the final say on orders that impact their liberties, lives and livelihoods.

Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he has the votes to override the governor’s veto, but would consider alternatives.

