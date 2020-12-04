No. 15 Cumberlands takes down top-ranked Georgetown

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Tevin Olison netted a game-high 23 points and five assists, while three other Patriots scored double figures as the 15th-ranked UC men’s basketball team knocked off top-ranked Georgetown 86-81 Thursday night on Randy Vernon Court. The win is UC’s second win over a ranked opponent this season, and their first win over a NAIA top-five opponent since January 28, 2017.

Cumberlands utilized a 14-0 run late in the first half to take a 48-39 lead into halftime and never surrender the lead in the second half to improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in Mid-South Conference play. Josh Williams recorded 13 points and four assists, while Jahi Hinson chipped in 12 points and three steals. Austin Hall and Lamar Williams netted 10 points each, as Steven Fitzgerald grabbed six offensive rebounds as part of his nine points, nine rebounds performance.

Hall and Mayot hit three straight buckets for the Patriots to give UC a 7-0 lead to open the game. After trading baskets, the Tigers (2-1; 0-1 MSC), went on a 10-3 run to take a 13-12 lead, however, Hall grabbed an offensive rebound and put it home to put UC in front 14-13 with 13:06 remaining. With UC trailing 17-14 two minutes later, Harris has a monstrous block on a Jake Ohmer field goal and on the ensuing transition Olison drained a three to even the score 17-17.

The game was tied three more times over the next four minutes with the final time coming at 25-25. At the 6:45 mark Olison hit a three-pointer to give UC a 28-27 lead and spark a 14-0 Patriots run that spanned almost two minutes. That run was highlighted by a pair of steals, from Olison and Harris on consecutive possessions that result in Patriot dunks. The two teams traded baskets over the next several minutes as Williams drained a three with 54 seconds left to give UC a 48-39 lead at halftime.

The Tigers opened the second half on an 8-4 run to cut the lead to 52-47 before Hinson and Mayot combined for four straight points to extend the lead back to nine. Fitzgerald tallied five of his nine points over the next several minutes to give UC a 65-54 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second half. Georgetown went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to four, however, the Patriots countered with four points from Olison to extend the lead to 71-63. A minute later, Cumberlands went on a 9-0 run, capped off my Fitzgerald grabbing and offensive rebound and draining a three, to extend the Patriots lead to 80-64. Georgetown tried to mount a comeback with 11 straight points, however, UC went 4-6 from the charity stripe in the final minutes for the 86-81 final.

The win is UC’s first win over Georgetown since January 17, 2019 when the Patriots defeated sixth-ranked Tigers 76-62. The Patriots outrebounded the Tigers 37-27, dished out 14 assists tot eh Tigers 6, and finished the game shooting 46.3% from the field and 65.2% from the foul line.

The Patriots will return to the court Saturday, December 5, when they travel to Pulaski, TN to face MSC newcomer Martin Methodist.

