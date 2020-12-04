Advertisement

Louisville men’s basketball pausing team activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Cardinals game against UNC Greensboro scheduled for Friday has been canceled
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Louisville men’s basketball program is pausing all basketball activities following a positve COVID-19 test in the program. The positive test result was detected during the team’s Thursday testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra.

The Cardinals game against UNC Greensboro scheduled for Friday has been canceled. The team’s next two scheduled games are Dec. 9 at Wisconsin and Dec. 16 against NC State.

