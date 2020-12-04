Local veterinarians seeing an increase in tick-borne illnesses among dogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

If you have a pet at home, you might want to keep reading, as local veterinarians are seeing an increase in tick-borne disease in our four-legged friends.

Doctor Gene Smith at Appalachian Animal Hospital says during the last three years numbers have increased dramatically with three specific diseases.

“Well, what we have seen is a dramatic increase of dogs that we have that are testing positive for Lyme disease and ehrlichiosis as well as anaplasmosis,” said Smith. “We are getting natural tick reproduction plus we are getting some tick eggs imported black-legged ticks, brown dog ticks, Lonestar ticks.”

Smith says one key element to stopping the disease in animals is tick control.

“If we don’t step up and make sure that we use the right kind of tick control and we stay on it year around that’s the key here. We are too far south to stop using parasite control in the wintertime,” said Smith. “With Lyme disease, they will go off food, they will have joint swelling, pain, systemic disease that can be very serious if not fatal.”

He says the concern of these diseases goes beyond our four-legged friends.

“If we don’t protect our pets from these organisms we are not protecting ourselves. So we have children at risk here and we have our own health at risk and Lyme disease and ehrlichiosis these are very serious diseases.”

There is good news though, as effective tick control products are out there. Veterinarians can test and treat animals infected as well.

If you do have concerns about your animals call your local veterinarian clinic.

