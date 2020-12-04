Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and five deaths on Friday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported two deaths and the highest number of cases reported in a day. The county saw 49 new cases bringing the total to 1,530 with 260 of those active. Health officials also say if you visited Cumberland River Coffee in Williamsburg between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, November 30 or between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 26th death and 12 new cases Friday. This brings the county’s total to 1,350 with 227 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported the county’s 16th death. Health officials also reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 977.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s 13th death. The death was an 81-year-old man. Health officials also reported 33 new cases bringing the total to 2,717 with 1,133 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 43 new cases and 13 probable cases. Knott County has nine new cases bringing the total to 594 with 144 of those active. Lee County had one new case bringing the total to 310 with 103 of those active. There are four new cases in Leslie County bringing the total 322 with 134 of those active. Letcher County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 523 with 147 of those active. There are five new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 248 with 115 of those active. KRDHD also confirmed an outbreak at a nursing home in Owsley County. Perry County reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,003 with 296 of those active. There are five new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 189 with 76 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 20 new cases and one probable case in Clay County bringing the total to 962 with 383 of those active. There are two new cases and three probable cases in Jackson County bringing the total to 419 with 94 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are 13 new cases and two probable cases bringing the total to 477 with 112 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 29 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,358 with 157 of those active. Health officials also say an employee at Save-A-Lot in Barbourville tested positive for the virus. The health department is asking that if you visited the store on Monday, November 30 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 1 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, December 3 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. to monitor for symptoms.

