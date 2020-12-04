Advertisement

Kentucky woman dead after crash in Leslie County

(AP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, two cars crashed into each other in the Hyden community of Leslie County.

54-year-old Tonya Sams was driving a Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on the Hyden Spur. 35-year-old Gavin Lewis was driving a Ford van in the westbound lane.

Deputies with the Kentucky State Police found that Sams crossed into the westbound lane hitting Lewis head-on.

Lewis had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Sams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Leslie County Coroner.

The crash is still under further investigation.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 130 people test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home

Latest News

Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.
Democrats complain Republicans are not taking COVID-19 safety regulations seriously
Owsley County Healthcare Center
COVID-19 outbreak at Owsley County nursing home