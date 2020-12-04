Kentucky woman dead after crash in Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, two cars crashed into each other in the Hyden community of Leslie County.

54-year-old Tonya Sams was driving a Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on the Hyden Spur. 35-year-old Gavin Lewis was driving a Ford van in the westbound lane.

Deputies with the Kentucky State Police found that Sams crossed into the westbound lane hitting Lewis head-on.

Lewis had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Sams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Leslie County Coroner.

The crash is still under further investigation.

