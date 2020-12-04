Advertisement

House fire kills two people in Pike County

(Story Blocks)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBIANA, Ky. (WYMT) - A house fire started at Dry Fork in the Shelbiana community of Pike County just before 8 a.m. Friday.

State Police say two people died in the fire. The bodies were taken to Frankfort to be identified.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that were involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 100 staff, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home
Credit; WYMT
Watch: Gov. Beshear, other state leaders announce new education initiative

Latest News

Pastors and community members came together to pray for those in the facility affected by...
Perry County community comes together for group prayer at Hazard Nursing Home
Cold temperatures return for the weekend
William Mays
Police: Corbin man arrested after injuring a kid with a gun
Breonna Taylor Case: No special prosecutor will be appointed