Harlan County man sentenced in federal drug trafficking case

(WCAX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County man will spend more than 17 years in prison on federal drug charges.

Clarence Major III, 35, of Harlan County, was sentenced to 210 months Thursday in federal court in London.

A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office states between September 2018 and September 16th, 2019, Major worked with others to import large quantities of methamphetamine into the county. In December 2018, deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department found around 300 grams of meth and several guns from his home. In July of 2019, law enforcement intercepted a two-kilogram shipment of meth that they believe was supposed to be delivered to Major. In September of last year, Major was stopped by Kentucky State Police, who found approximately one pound of meth in his car.

Under federal law, Major must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will be under the supervision of a parole officer for five years following his release.

