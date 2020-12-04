Harlan County man arrested in Pineville on child sex charges

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Police arrested a Harlan County man Thursday afternoon on charges of a sexual offense involving a child.

Pineville Police arrested 26-year-old Dakota Alred of Baxter and charged him with sodomy.

His warrant states that Alred committed sodomy when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old. The complaint also alleges that Alred had been committing the act from when the victim was four years old until the date the complaint warrant was taken out.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

