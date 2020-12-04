Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley elected as President of the Kentucky County Judge/Executive Association
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley posted on Facebook that he was elected as President of the Kentucky County Judge/Executive Association for 2021.
Mosley was sworn in Wednesday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The associate provides legislative representation, research and training to assist all judges/executives in carrying out the duties of the office.
In the Facebook post, Mosely said, “I look forward to representing my fellow Judge/Executive’s in this capacity to focus on building a brighter future for counties, and as always, will also utilize this opportunity to help promote Harlan County and our needs throughout the process.”
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.