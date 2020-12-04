Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, comments about vaccine being within grasp

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday Governor Andy Beshear encouraged people to keep it up and mentioned light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccines within grasp.

“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”

The governor announced 3,614 new cases and 25 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 194,193 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,039.

30,071 people have recovered from the virus.

2,915,386 Kentuckians have received tests.

Currently, the positivity rate is 9.93%.

12.04.2020 COVID-19 Update (WYMT)

As of Thursday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

