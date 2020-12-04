Advertisement

‘Give a Treat’ and a little encouragement at FaithLife Market

FaithLife Market has a new pay it forward system.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FaithLife Market just created a new way to give back to its customers with a “Give a Treat” board.

The pay-it-forward system allows customers to purchase drinks and treats for others who may be in need of a pick-me-up.

FaithLife Founder Jared Arnett says the community is supportive of the system and it is just another way to show what living the faith life is all about.

“That moment of encouragement goes a long way in a season where we may all feel a bit discouraged about things that are happening around us,” said Arnett. “So we just want to be a source of hope in the community and at least a little encouragement to get people pushing on.”

The coffee shop is also offering Advent season specials this month, discounting flavors like this week’s “Cup of Hope” gingerbread latte.

