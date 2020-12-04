Advertisement

Documentary tells the story of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

A reading program that reaches millions of children around the world has a home in Sevier County and a special connection to Tennessee sweetheart Dolly Parton.
CNN VAN
CNN VAN(KALB)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A reading program that reaches millions of children around the world has a home in Sevier County and a special connection to Tennessee sweetheart Dolly Parton. A new documentary will tell the whole story of how Dolly Parton grew the Imagination Library to reach more than 1.8 million children a month.

“Of all the things that I have done in my life, this is one of the most precious things,” said Dolly Parton in an interview.

David Dotson arrived at the Imagination Library just months after the first book was mailed out. His first task 21 years ago, was the figure out how to replicate this Sevier County program to other communities.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say nothing would happen without Dolly. But no, I mean this is her program so it’s hard to separate the two. It wouldn’t be the Imagination Library if it wasn’t Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” said Dotson, President of the Dollywood Foundation.

Dotson says this documentary will finally tell the whole story and why this is so personal to Dolly, whose father could not read or write.

“It is most dear to her, it’s a personal program based on the love of her father. And when that succeeds I think that’s going to mean more than most anything else,” said Dotson.

Dotson says he believes the library will continue to grow and he believed that after it was taken all over Tennessee. Another milestone moment, when Dotson got to join Dolly dedicating her Coat of Many Colors Book, the 100 millionth copy to the Library of Congress.

“For a few minutes it all washed over me, all the work all of the work, all of the success, and just what it meant to me and what I know it means to Dolly,” added Dotson.

The Coat of Many Colors concludes with these words. “Now I know we had no money, but I was rich as I could be, in that coat of many colors that momma made for me,” said Dolly.

Now Dolly enriches the lives of millions with a childhood book each month.

Dotson says the reason the documentary is being shown on Facebook is because they want to reach as many people as possible to get the word out about the Imagination Library and get more communities to develop a book giving program there.

