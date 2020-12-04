Deputies looking for missing man last seen heading to Tennessee

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

53-year-old James Forbes was last seen Saturday afternoon. He was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang with tags 791YRP and was headed to Tennessee.

He has not been seen since.

If you see Forbes police say to call the sheriff’s office.

