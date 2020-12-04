Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing man last seen heading to Tennessee

James Forbes as last seen Saturday afternoon.
James Forbes as last seen Saturday afternoon.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

53-year-old James Forbes was last seen Saturday afternoon. He was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang with tags 791YRP and was headed to Tennessee.

He has not been seen since.

If you see Forbes police say to call the sheriff’s office.

