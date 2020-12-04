Democrats complain Republicans are not taking COVID-19 safety regulations seriously

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic lawmakers in the Kentucky General Assembly say some of the incoming Republican legislators ignored COVID-19 safety measures and mandates during a meeting Thursday.

House and Senate Democrats say most of the Republican freshman legislators were not wearing masks during the meeting.

Representative Rachel Roberts tweeted a picture of her Republican colleagues not masked or distanced during an orientation in the capital annex.

Democratic leaders said they were outraged.

Today I’m attending new legislator orientation, wearing my mask and keeping socially distant to protect LRC and Capitol staff who do the bulk of the work we legislators get credit for. #maskupky #teamkentucky Sadly, many of my new colleagues are not. pic.twitter.com/2jjth5suJI — Representative Rachel Roberts (@Rachel4KY) December 3, 2020

Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey reacted negatively to the tweet, “It was a meeting of 28 people and 24 of the 26 Republicans were not wearing masks. This wasn’t in a room with some kind of hospital ventilation system. There wasn’t even a window open.”

Another Democratic senator, Morgan McGarvey said no business in Kentucky would operate this way and says the government should lead by example. “We also need to keep the staff in the legislative research commission safe as well as keeping our families safe.”

Democratic Representative Joni Jenkins says it is a concern with the new legislative session starting next month.”We need all of our LRC staff available to do the best job possible for the state of Kentucky. We need to get a handle on this virus.”

The Republican Senate President Robert Stivers responded to the criticism saying there are other issues at hand with the governor’s mandate, and not wearing masks is not the problem.

Stivers said safety protocols are taken seriously, but then, there is a lack of criticism to the governor keeping schools closed. He said in a statement that, “Our schools should be open according to CDC, UNICEF, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Fauci himself who all agreed that the safest place for our children to be during this pandemic is in school.”

Stivers also said in his statement that the minority caucuses do not respond when the governor spends $80 million on a contact tracing program that is not effective. He says it is time for consistency.

