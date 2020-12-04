Advertisement

Democrats complain Republicans are not taking COVID-19 safety regulations seriously

Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.
Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.(Allison Baker)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic lawmakers in the Kentucky General Assembly say some of the incoming Republican legislators ignored COVID-19 safety measures and mandates during a meeting Thursday.

House and Senate Democrats say most of the Republican freshman legislators were not wearing masks during the meeting.

Representative Rachel Roberts tweeted a picture of her Republican colleagues not masked or distanced during an orientation in the capital annex.

Democratic leaders said they were outraged.

Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey reacted negatively to the tweet, “It was a meeting of 28 people and 24 of the 26 Republicans were not wearing masks. This wasn’t in a room with some kind of hospital ventilation system. There wasn’t even a window open.”

Another Democratic senator, Morgan McGarvey said no business in Kentucky would operate this way and says the government should lead by example. “We also need to keep the staff in the legislative research commission safe as well as keeping our families safe.”

Democratic Representative Joni Jenkins says it is a concern with the new legislative session starting next month.”We need all of our LRC staff available to do the best job possible for the state of Kentucky. We need to get a handle on this virus.”

The Republican Senate President Robert Stivers responded to the criticism saying there are other issues at hand with the governor’s mandate, and not wearing masks is not the problem.

Stivers said safety protocols are taken seriously, but then, there is a lack of criticism to the governor keeping schools closed. He said in a statement that, “Our schools should be open according to CDC, UNICEF, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Fauci himself who all agreed that the safest place for our children to be during this pandemic is in school.”

Stivers also said in his statement that the minority caucuses do not respond when the governor spends $80 million on a contact tracing program that is not effective. He says it is time for consistency.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 130 people test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home

Latest News

Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
Kentucky woman dead after crash in Leslie County
Owsley County Healthcare Center
COVID-19 outbreak at Owsley County nursing home