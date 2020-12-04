Cold temperatures return for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will continue this evening, but we should dry out as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

Those higher elevations could see temperatures near freezing Saturday morning and with a little bit of moisture in the air, some of us could see flurries. I don’t think we will see anything stick. We’ll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

We should see more sunshine Sunday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. We could see some flurries late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

We are still keeping a close eye on this next system that moves in Monday. Some models have light snow showers throughout the day while others are drier. If we do see those snow showers I think we will see a dusting at best. We will continue to watch this over the weekend. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 30s Monday with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Drier weather returns Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be near 40 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We will continue the dry trend throughout the week with plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.