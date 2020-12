PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville City Tourism posted on Facebook Friday that the Christmas on Main Street event has been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Saturday in downtown Pikeville.

Due to unforeseen circumstances we will have to cancel our Christmas on Main event tomorrow in downtown Pikeville. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Pikeville City Tourism on Friday, December 4, 2020

