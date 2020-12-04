Advertisement

Breakouts in Lee County lead to increased COVID-19 transmission

Health officials say outbreaks at a private prison have caused a spike in transmission of the virus.
Officials in the county say walk-up testing is available three to four days per week.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials in Lee County say the transmission of COVID-19 in the county was relatively low until a recent outbreak pushed the county into the red zone.

This comes after outbreaks at the Lee Adjustment Center and the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center.

“We have the Lee Adjustment Center here which is a prison with several hundred inmates in it,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said.”That’s the primary reason our numbers leaped through the roof. Now, we also have people in the community who work there.”

Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard says the outbreaks, particularly at the prison, have been alarming.

“They have had over 50 staff members test positive and over 700 inmates test positive,” Lockard said.

Caudill says that the prison outbreak was so severe, that the community must also keep its guard up.

“For us, the transmission is still in our community,” Caudill said. “We can no longer say we have 15, we now have well over 300. Probably about 356 I believe, at the last report.”

For those in the county that are concerned about being exposed, Lockard says that testing is readily available, nearly on-demand.

“Individuals can get testing at the Lee County Health Department three or four days a week depending on our schedule,” Lockard said. “And it’s just walk-up testing, no appointment necessary.”

