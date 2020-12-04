Bell County man arrested on strangulation, meth charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening, Bell County Sheriff’s arrested Nicholas Dye of Calvin on strangulation and methamphetamine charges.

A complaint warrant was taken out as Nicholas Dye applied pressure to the neck area of his wife on August 21st. Dye obstructed his wife’s breathing during a physical altercation. by placing her in a chokehold.

On September 15, police say Dye committed the same act causing his wife to lose consciousness.

Bell County Sheriff’s found meth and drug paraphernalia in the possession of arresting Nicholas Dye.

Nicholas Dye was taken to the Bell County Detention Center

