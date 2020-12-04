Advertisement

Bell County man arrested on strangulation, meth charges

Nicholas Dye
Nicholas Dye(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening, Bell County Sheriff’s arrested Nicholas Dye of Calvin on strangulation and methamphetamine charges.

A complaint warrant was taken out as Nicholas Dye applied pressure to the neck area of his wife on August 21st. Dye obstructed his wife’s breathing during a physical altercation. by placing her in a chokehold.

On September 15, police say Dye committed the same act causing his wife to lose consciousness.

Bell County Sheriff’s found meth and drug paraphernalia in the possession of arresting Nicholas Dye.

Nicholas Dye was taken to the Bell County Detention Center

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 130 people test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home

Latest News

Christmas on Main Street canceled
Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road.
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Floyd County Fire Department getting a boost from the county's cares act funds at 6.
Fire Department receives boost from cares act funds at 6.
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg...
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield at 6
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, comments about vaccine being within grasp