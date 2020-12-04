Advertisement

Avoid making eye contact or gestures to avoid road rage says AAA

(AP)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety found 80% of drivers admitted they experienced road rage or had acted aggressively on the roads at least once in the previous month.

Bad behaviors included speeding, following too closely and making rude gestures.

Men were more likely to be aggressive than women, but not by much.

“Men are the biggest culprits but women do not follow far behind,” AAA Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said. “In fact when you take an example of driving 15 miles over the speed limit on the freeway, 52% of men admitted to doing it. 44% of women. So the numbers are fairly close.”

The biggest disparity in the survey involved tailgating and aggressive lane changing. Men were 50% more likely to do that than women.

AAA suggests taking the time to cool off.

“This year is an extreme exception in every case,” Lambert said. “Right now we’re heading into the holidays but factor in a worldwide pandemic and everybody is on edge.”

AAA recommends avoiding any action on the road that causes another driver to change speed or direction.

When encountering an aggressive driver, do not take their actions personally, and if a confrontation occurs, AAA says do not respond.

Avoid making eye contact or gestures and call 911 if you feel threatened.

