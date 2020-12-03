Gov. Beshear reported more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the third-highest day for deaths reported in one day in his update Thursday.

The governor announced 3,895 new cases and 34 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positive rate has increased to 10.07%.

Thursday was the third-highest day for total deaths reported in a day. The highest was reported Wednesday and the second highest was reported Tuesday.

At least 190,601 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,014.

28,755 people have recovered from the virus. 2,902,833 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/3 (WYMT)

As of Thursday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

