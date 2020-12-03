Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reported more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the third-highest day for deaths reported in one day in his update Thursday.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 3,895 new cases and 34 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positive rate has increased to 10.07%.

Thursday was the third-highest day for total deaths reported in a day. The highest was reported Wednesday and the second highest was reported Tuesday.

At least 190,601 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,014.

28,755 people have recovered from the virus. 2,902,833 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/3
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/3(WYMT)

As of Thursday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

