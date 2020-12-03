Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear, other state leaders announce new education initiative

Credit; WYMT
Credit; WYMT(WVLT)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders are holding a news conference to launch a new initiative involving the state’s education system.

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education and Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education are on hand for the event.

The group is announcing a new partnership among education groups to provide world class education and career readiness to every Kentuckian.

