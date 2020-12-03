Watch: Gov. Beshear, other state leaders announce new education initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders are holding a news conference to launch a new initiative involving the state’s education system.

You can watch that below:

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education and Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education are on hand for the event.

The group is announcing a new partnership among education groups to provide world class education and career readiness to every Kentuckian.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.