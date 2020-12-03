Advertisement

WATCH: Benny Snell, Jr. shows off mean stiff arm

Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.
Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.
Dec. 2, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Benny Snell, Jr. has stepped up this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second season. The former Wildcat put his name on the map even more on Wednesday against Baltimore with a Derrick Henry-like stiff arm to none other than Marcus Peters.

Snell took over the lead running back duties as James Conner was put on the COVID/reserve list. The third round pick ran for 60 yards on 16 carries and hauled in three receptions.

