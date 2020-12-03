Advertisement

Toys heading to Kentucky Children’s Hospital for holiday store tradition

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jarrett Mynear’s dream of helping others lives on with toy donations headed to Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Volunteers are loading a truck headed for the hospital. The holiday store allows young patients in the hospital to pick out a gift for their siblings and parents.

Jarrett Mynear was a cancer patient at Kentucky Children’s Hospital for 11 years. He died in 2002. But he introduced Jarrett’s Joy Cart, rolling a cart full of toys to hand out to children in the hospital.

“Jarrett’s message was people should learn and get that wonderful feeling of giving back instead of always receiving,” Jarrett’s mother Jennifer Mynear said.

