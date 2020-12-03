Three people indicted in connection with missing person case appear in court

UPDATE 12/3/2020 @ 6 P.M.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-Thursday was an emotionally tolling day for the family of Wesley Hook as the three indicted for Hook’s alleged death appeared in court.

“I don’t have my son anymore. I miss our phone calls. I miss seeing his face, but I still have pictures,” said Barbara Hook, Wesley’s mother.

According to court documents, Enos Little, 47, Krystle Williams, 33, and Eric Deleon, 33, have been indicted on the kidnapping and murder of Wesley Hook.

Williams and Deleon are also being indicted on tampering with physical evidence.

Little, Williams and Deleon pleaded not guilty.

These were issued on Oct. 13, 2020.

Back in July, Williams turned herself in to Lexington Police. She was wanted on second-degree arson after a burning vehicle was found with human remains inside.

Hook, 30, of Pikeville, has been missing since June. His car was found burned in the Robinson Creek area in July, with human remains found inside. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they believe the remains in the vehicle belong to Wesley, although a formal confirmation of the DNA results is still pending.

The grand jury alleges Hook was unlawfully restrained by the suspects in an event that led up to his death.

After the arraignment on Thursday, Barbara Hook has a sense of renowned hope that “justice will be served for her son.”

It’s a long way. It could be a couple of years. We just don’t know, but hopefully, I can get his remains back and give him a proper burial,” said Hook.” I want justice, but I want to give him a proper burial. He deserves that.”

A pretrial is set for March 4, 2021, in Floyd County, Kentucky.

