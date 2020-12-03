Advertisement

Tennessee Santa plans to use money from virtual calls to buy toys for children without presents

He can talk to your kids about their wish list before the holidays.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s helper Ron Derrick is hosting Zoom meetings for kids this year. He is choosing not to do personal appearances.

“You know with this year of COVID it breaks my heart I can’t go hug the children myself, but I give a virtual hug to everyone,” said Derrick.

Derrick is charging $50 for a 30-minute session over Zoom. He can talk to your kids about their wish list before the holidays.

“You need to be thankful for everything you have because there’s always someone less fortunate than you. There is always some child who won’t get anything for Christmas. So, Santa works hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Derrick.

He plans on using the money from those sessions to buy presents for kids who wouldn’t otherwise get a present this year.

You can check out his website here.

