Showers return Friday, cold weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds increase tonight as our next system moves in tomorrow bringing us showers back to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a low pressure system moves into our region bringing us rain. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s due to the cloud cover.

Showers will arrive late tonight into the early morning hours on Friday. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 40s with lows dropping into the mid-30s for most of us. Showers continue on and off throughout the day and into the overnight hours so have that rain gear handy!

A few of us might see temperatures drop near freezing later Friday night into early Saturday morning. This means some of that rain might turn into a wintry mix or even some snow. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing some snow, however, I don’t think we will see a lot of it stick.

The Weekend

Flurries are possible for some Saturday morning, but temperatures look to get above freezing for most during the day Saturday. We will hang onto those clouds all day so it will be a cold and gloomy day in the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we should see that sunshine return with highs getting into the lower 40s. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

Flurries are possible once again Monday morning! I’m not sure if we will see anything stick, but this will be something we keep an eye on. Highs will get near 40 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. We will see more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Mostly sunny skies and dry weather continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 40s Tuesday but temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.