Advertisement

Milder day ahead, rain chances return Friday

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have another dry day on the way before some soggy weather returns to wrap up the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

After another cold morning, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 50s later this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for a bit before a few more clouds move in. Sun will still peek through.

Tonight, clouds will continue to increase and lows will drop to around 40. Rain chances will pick up late.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be messy at times, with chances for heavy rain in play, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still climb into the upper 40s for most. Those chances for cold rain continue Friday night as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Models are still split on Saturday, but I think by the time the temperatures get cold enough for snow to be possible, the moisture is gone. That’s something we will obviously continue to watch and keep you posted on. Highs will likely drop throughout the day before bottoming out in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunshine and cool temperatures wrap up the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s before falling to around 30 overnight.

Monday has some scattered chances for rain or snow in the evening hours, depending on temperatures, but nothing crazy. After that, much of next week looks sunny.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 100 staff, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home
Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Wingz 2.0 London
Wingz 2.0 remains open despite food license suspension

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - December 2, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - December 2, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - December 2, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - December 2, 2020
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Nicer temperatures Thursday, more rain on the way
WYMT Cold
Frigid morning gives way to sunshine, warmer temperatures