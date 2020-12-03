Milder day ahead, rain chances return Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have another dry day on the way before some soggy weather returns to wrap up the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

After another cold morning, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 50s later this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for a bit before a few more clouds move in. Sun will still peek through.

Tonight, clouds will continue to increase and lows will drop to around 40. Rain chances will pick up late.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be messy at times, with chances for heavy rain in play, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still climb into the upper 40s for most. Those chances for cold rain continue Friday night as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Models are still split on Saturday, but I think by the time the temperatures get cold enough for snow to be possible, the moisture is gone. That’s something we will obviously continue to watch and keep you posted on. Highs will likely drop throughout the day before bottoming out in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunshine and cool temperatures wrap up the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s before falling to around 30 overnight.

Monday has some scattered chances for rain or snow in the evening hours, depending on temperatures, but nothing crazy. After that, much of next week looks sunny.

