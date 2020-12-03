Man charged with trying to kill police officer during chase

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County man is in jail facing serious charges following a police chase.

Early Thursday morning, Prestonsburg police officers were investigating possible drug activity when they were tipped off about a suspect they say had a gun, a large amount of drugs and had allegedly told people that he was “not going back to jail”.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Tommy Shepherd, of David, riding in a car downtown Prestonsburg near the home they were surveilling. When police tried to stop the car, they say the driver drove away at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, which involved several PPD officers, the driver, identified as Martin Shepherd, of David, stopped the car and was trying to get out. When officers approached the car to arrest the men, we’re told Tommy Shepherd jumped into the driver’s seat, hit the gas pedal and tried to hit Patrolman Zach Niece.

Police say he missed Niece, but hit his cruiser before taking off again. The chase continued to Kentucky 850 at David when Tommy Shepherd stopped the car at a home on Open Fork and tried to take off on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers.

Tommy Shepherd is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault, three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, drug possession, tampering with physical evidence, being a persistent felony offender, criminal mischief and criminal littering. He was also served on four existing warrants.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

