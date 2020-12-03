Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky reported updated coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 1,338 with 228 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 42 new cases and six probable cases. In Knott County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 585 with 138 of those active. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 309 with 103 of those active. There are eight new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 318 with 132 of those active. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 512 with 141 of those active. There are 11 new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 243 with 118 of those active. Perry County has 13 new cases bringing the total to 982 with 286 of those active. Wolfe County reported five new cases bringing the total to 184 with 73 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 41 new cases bringing the total to 1,481 with 232 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 30 new cases with eight of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,329 with 178 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 967.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases and one probable case in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 942 with 370 of those active. Jackson County has six new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 417 with 98 of those active. There are 13 new cases and three probable cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 464 with 102 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 43 new cases bringing the total to 2,684 with 1,101 of those active.

