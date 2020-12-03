Laurel County Health Department prepared for COVID-19 vaccine

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky public health officials and health departments are eagerly awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine.

It will likely be months before it is available for everyone, but public health officials are already working on their distribution plan.

Eight special coolers await the COVID-19 vaccine at the Laurel County Health Department.

“We know those vaccines will come in hundred dose increments, 10 vials per shipment,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

Hensley says he doesn’t know how many doses they will receive but they expect the first ones in late December.

“Our phase 1 will be health care workers, first responders, and those with underlying health conditions,” said Hensley.

State health officials say they do have limited ultra-cold storage capacity but say most local health departments are not experienced in dealing with extremely cold storage issues. That is why Laurel County will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Each recipient will be entered into a registry to mark their first dose and let them know when to get the second dose.

“Those persons will be notified either by phone or text. That will be their choice,” said Hensely.

With the vaccines being in such high demand, health leaders also have a security plan.

“We will notify local law enforcement, our London city police, sheriff’s office, will then monitor the area,” said Hensley.

Health leaders say it will be late spring or summer before everyone can be vaccinated.

State officials say the vaccines should be free, but that some commercial pharmacies or hospitals may charge an administrative fee. They say they are working on a limit for those fees.

