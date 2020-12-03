Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issue winter driving tips for Kentuckians

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - As snow blanketed the state of Kentucky on Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to be prepared this winter.

“Plan for that unexpected event that might happen,” said Allen Blair, a public information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

While the best choice is to stay home during winter storms, sometimes that’s not possible. Blair recommends winterizing your car and packing an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“Look at things like blankets, emergency equipment, and things that you might need to have,” Blair said. “Some people pack a shovel just in case they’re on the road, and they have to shovel their way out. "

If you must travel during winter weather conditions, check the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website for snow route conditions and priority list.

“Roads that lead to hospitals and most traveled like U.S. 23 are the highest priority, so all of those route maps are online at snowky.ky.gov. People can go on there by county and know what to expect,” Blair said.

When you encounter a snowplow, it is recommended to follow behind the plow for the safest driving conditions.

“They are spreading salt. They are knocking snow off the road. The best thing is to stay back,” Blair said. We do have signs on the back of trucks that say stay back 500 feet, and that’s the best thing to do.”

Blair stressed never to pass a snowplow on the shoulder.

