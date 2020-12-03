Kentucky restaurant pays it forward with gift certificate deal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington eatery is starting a new system of paying it forward heading into the holidays.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse is donating meals to restaurant workers in need. Usually the Chevy Chase-area restaurant offers a holiday promotion for customers.

Owner Kevin Heathcoat said he and his employees are doing their part to fight food insecurity with carry-outs for a cause.

“It’s our opportunity and our requirement to pay it forward to our brothers and sisters in the restaurant industry,” he said.

For every $25 worth of gift cards purchased, the restaurant will donate two meals.

Heathcoat is partnering with Nourish Lexington, powered by FoodChain. The organization has been providing food to unemployed and underemployed restaurant employees, and other folks in need.

“To help out and put some hot meals on the tables, it’s the least we can do,” Heathcoat said.

The business owner said Bourbon n’ Toulouse has been fortunate, but he knows people who can’t pay their bills.

“It’s almost insulting to think that these people are cooking your food every day in the restaurant,” he said. “These people are serving it. These bartenders are making you drinks and can’t necessarily even go to the grocery store and the buy the food that their family needs.”

He said this act of kindness goes beyond the dining room table.

“It helps the local farmer, the local food producer, the local food distributor, all the way up to the restaurant owner.”

To purchase a gift certificate, head to the restaurant’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.