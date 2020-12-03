Kentucky reschedules Detroit Mercy game

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team has rescheduled its previously postponed game vs. Detroit Mercy for Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 27 on the second day of the Bluegrass Showcase but was postponed. The Titans did not participate in any games that week due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

SEC Network will televise the Dec. 15 matchup.

Tickets and parking permits for the original Nov. 27 date with Detroit Mercy will be valid for the rescheduled game against the Titans and ticket holders do not need to take further action. Mobile ticket management features will be available to season ticket holders through their My UK Account.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or cancelled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.

Kentucky went 1-1 in its first two Bluegrass Showcase games, winning the season opener vs. Morehead State 81-45, but lost to Richmond, now ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, 76-64.

After the postponement of its first three games, all originally scheduled in the Bluegrass Showcase in Lexington, Detroit Mercy will open its season Friday at No. 8/12 Michigan State.

The Titans feature the nation’s second-leading returning scorer in junior guard Antoine Davis, the son of current Detroit Mercy head coach and former Indiana head coach Mike Davis. Antoine Davis, a two-time All-Horizon League First Team selection, averaged 24.3 points per game last season.

But the headliner for Big Blue Nation will be the return of former UK guard and son of head coach John Calipari, Brad Calipari. Brad Calipari is entering his second season with the Titans. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in his first season with Detroit Mercy and was second on the team with 46 3-pointers.

At Kentucky, Brad Calipari appeared in 27 career games between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He redshirted in 2018-19 before moving to Detroit Mercy as a graduate transfer.

Kentucky’s schedule will return to the maximum 27 games (24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event) allotted by the NCAA Division I Council for the 2020-21 season before postseason play.

UK’s schedule has been every bit as tough as anticipated with two of the first three games featuring opponents currently ranked in Richmond and Kansas.

Next up, Kentucky will take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sunday, host Notre Dame on Dec. 12, welcome Detroit Mercy on Dec. 15, play UCLA on Dec. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland, and then close out the early portion of nonconference play at Louisville on Dec. 26. Kentucky will also host Texas on Jan. 30 in the middle of league play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Four Kentucky opponents are ranked in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25, including three nonconference opponents in Kansas (No. 7), Texas (No. 17) and Richmond (No. 19). Louisville and UCLA sit just outside of the top 25 and are receiving votes.

Tennessee, at No. 13, is the other Southeastern Conference program ranked among the AP Top 25. Four more teams in LSU, Florida, Alabama and Arkansas sit just outside the top 25 and received votes.

Kentucky plays Tennessee, Florida and Alabama twice. Based on the current AP Top 25, UK will have five total matchups in 2020-21 against top-25 opponents.