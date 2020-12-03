Housing Development Alliance completes Allais Redevelopment Project, ready to build homes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last year, the City of Hazard and the Housing Development Alliance have partnered with local contractors and engineers to turn an old strip mall into a subdivision for low income families.

“By those 15 new homes being built there on those nice lots, it’s going to make a big difference to those families being able to have that new home experience to get some livelihood back in the area,” said Hazard City Manager, Derrick Hall.

The land was bought by the City of Hazard using grant money. The city worked with H.A. Spalding Engineers to design the property.

“They were able to get a large grant which is what paid for the property and the demolition and putting the road and the water and the sewer in,” said Scott McReynolds, executive director of the Housing Development Alliance.

The city’s side of the project cost about $750,000. Now, they are ready to transfer the land over to the Housing Development Alliance, so they can build the houses.

“It had been abandoned and it had been used by folks to party in and it had graffiti and it was just trashed and you it’s kinda you know you forget and it looks so good now it’s all green,” said McReynolds.

The project had been named the Allias Redevelopment Project, now McReynolds tells WYMT, they are renaming the subdivision, Gurney’s Bend.

McReynolds says it is named for the author Gurney Norman who grew up in Allias.

After the transfer of the property, the construction of the homes will begin sometime in January.

“We have about eight of them already pre-sold, people who are identified so there’s still seven available,” said McReynolds.

Hoping to fill the need for affordable housing across the area.

“We have lots of folks who work but they make 10 bucks an hour and it’s just really hard to afford a house if you’re making $10 an hour or 11 or 12 even,” said McReynolds. “There’s so few houses that are being built that are less than $200,000, $250,000 that just the opportunity to built 15 affordable houses is great.”

It will cost about $1.8 million to build the houses. They will be sold for around $120,000.

This project is part of the Housing Development Alliance’s commitment to serve 1,000 families in 10 years. The organization started 25 years ago, and it took them 25 years to serve their first 1,000 families.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.