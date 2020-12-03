Advertisement

Gov. Northam says Tennessee's lack of COVID-19 restrictions is impacting SWVA

Governor Northam updates Virginia on COVID-19 Dec. 2, 2020
(WDBJ7)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:22 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that he is concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports he also said Tennessee’s lack of statewide COVID-19 restrictions may be contributing to climbing case counts in the Commonwealth.

“Health officials believe Tennessee’s lack of a mask requirement and other restrictions, has increased the spread of the virus in neighboring Virginia communities,” Northam said.

That sentiment was echoed by the Dr. Karen Shelton of the Mount Rogers Health District, which serves Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington, and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax.

“The guidelines in Virginia may help to protect people in Virginia, but when neighboring states have less restrictive guidelines we know that people are back and forth and as they have surges in cases it directly affects us as well,” Shelton said.

Despite the surge in cases, Northam said he would not be issuing increased restrictions at this time.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has indicated that he will not issue a statewide face-covering mandate and has no plans to shut down businesses in the state.

