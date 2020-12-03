Gov. Beshear announces hospitals to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced which hospitals will get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Kentucky is expected to receive 38,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the federal government. These doses are all for the initials vaccine and booster shots will be delivered about three weeks late.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require a second dose.

Beshear said that the state’s total doses and the plan for where those will be distributed are subject to change.

“The initial allocation sites were chosen because they were large enough to handle 975 Pfizer doses; the CDC required they had to have ultra-low cold storage; they had to be completely enrolled as a COVID provider, and we wanted a good coverage area across Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We also looked at high-incident rate sites.”

12,675 doses will go to hospitals and 23,350 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens. The federal government has contacted CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff.

“We are allowing each facility to make their own allocation decisions according to who they believe are tier one staff,” said Gov. Beshear.

Here is the list of the hospitals getting the first dose in Kentucky:

- Lourdes Hospital gets 975 doses

- Pikeville Medical Center gets 975 doses

- The University of Kentucky Hospital gets 1,950 doses

- Baptist Health Madisonville gets 975 doses

- Baptist Health Louisville gets 975 doses

- St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood gest 975 doses

- Baptist Health Corbin get 975 doses

- Baptist Health Lexington gets 975 doses

- North Hospital gets 1,950 doses

- Medical Center at Bowling Green gets 975 doses

- The University of Louisville Hospital gets 975 doses

Vaccine providers who still need to enroll should fill out the form at kycovid19.ky.gov.

