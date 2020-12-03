Former Wildcat Anthony Davis signs max deal with Lakers
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - After winning his first career NBA title, Anthony Davis decided to make Los Angeles his home for a while, signing a maximum deal with the Lakers.
Davis averaged more than 26 points and nine rebounds per game for the world champion Lakers. He also raked in a number of honors in his new home being named an all-star along with making 1st Team All-NBA and 1st Team All-Defense.
