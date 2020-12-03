Advertisement

Former Wildcat Anthony Davis signs max deal with Lakers

Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.(Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images.)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - After winning his first career NBA title, Anthony Davis decided to make Los Angeles his home for a while, signing a maximum deal with the Lakers.

Davis averaged more than 26 points and nine rebounds per game for the world champion Lakers. He also raked in a number of honors in his new home being named an all-star along with making 1st Team All-NBA and 1st Team All-Defense.

