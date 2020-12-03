Former Wildcat Anthony Davis signs max deal with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - After winning his first career NBA title, Anthony Davis decided to make Los Angeles his home for a while, signing a maximum deal with the Lakers.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Davis averaged more than 26 points and nine rebounds per game for the world champion Lakers. He also raked in a number of honors in his new home being named an all-star along with making 1st Team All-NBA and 1st Team All-Defense.

