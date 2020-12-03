Former Cat John Wall traded to Houston, reunited with college teammate DeMarcus Cousins

(WYMT) - Eleven years ago, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins took the court at teammates at the University of Kentucky. The two were reunited on Wednesday, December 2nd when Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Wall has been rehabbing from a number of issues since early 2018. He most recently tore his Achilles tendon in February of 2019. Cousins officially signed with the Rockets this past week as he has battled injury as well. He did not play at all for the Lakers this past year after tearing his ACL.

In their one year together in Lexington during the 2009-2010 season, the two led the team in scoring - Wall at 16.6 points per game and Cousins at 15.1. Cousins added almost 10 rebounds per game while Wall dished out 6.5 assists a game. The Cats won the SEC regular season title as Wall won SEC Player of the Year and Cousins earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors. The Wildcats made it to the Elite Eight where they were ousted by Bob Huggins and West Virginia, 73-66.

DeMarcus Cousins seemed to like the move in his post on Twitter.

😏 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.