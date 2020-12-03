Eastern Kentucky counties top Kentucky unemployment data

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

Data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics an agency of Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says unemployment rates increased in all Kentucky Counties between October 2019 and October 2020.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment at 16.7, followed by Harlan County: 13.9 percent, Letcher County: 12.1 percent; Martin County: 12 percent; Leslie County: 11.3 percent; Floyd County: 11.1 percent; Perry County: 10.8 percent; Breathitt County: 10.7 percent; Clay County: 10.5 percent; and Johnson and Knott Counties: 10.4 percent each.

Employment statistics change, because of weather, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Statistical trends are easier to distinguish because season adjustments are eliminated. The unadjusted employment rate is 6.9 percent for Kentucky in October 2020, and 6.6 percent for the nation.

Here is more information about Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate released in November.

Unemployment statistics measure estimates to gather research for trends, rather than counting people who are currently employed. The statistics include civilian labor force, non-military workers, and unemployed Kentuckians actively seeking work. Kentuckians who have not searched for employment in the last four weeks are not included in the statistics.

To learn more about the Kentucky labor market visit https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI

