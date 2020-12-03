Dave Thomas Foundation helps nearly 600 Kentucky children in foster care find permanent homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the last couple of years, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has found forever families for nearly 600 children in Kentucky’s foster care system.

“It is an incredible milestone for us we think. But, we are still serving 800 children. We’ve got 48 more who are in their pre-adoptive placement they are just waiting for that final court hearing,” Rita Soronen, the President and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption said.

The Dave Thomas Foundation has been able to hire 60 adoption recruiters in Kentucky as part of its Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program.

“We work with kids after they have termination of parental right,” Michael Vincent said. “You learn more about the child, get to know people in their past, whether that be teachers, neighbors, church members and you reach out to those people to let them know that, basically, this child is in need of support.”

Vincent said he finds this job very rewarding as he also gets to work one on one with the children.

“It’s just really important to find families for these kids because there are people out there who care it is just a matter of finding them for them,” Vincent explained. He also talked of the importance to start talking about adoption more to break the stigma.

“Anybody can make that phone call to be a foster parent. Even if it is not right for you, maybe it is right for someone in your family, or someone you go bowling with or go to church with. Just getting the word out there that adoption is not this taboo subject,” Vincent said.

The President and CEO of the non-profit Rita Soronen spoke to how foster care systems have face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has put a particular shadow over people in care because they are more susceptible to catch COVID if they are moving from home to home, if they are in a group home situation or some kind of institutional care. Even because they have faced so much trauma in their lives, their system might be more susceptible to issues like COVID.”

Soronen said as the number of adoptions continue to rise in the state, they will keep true to their mission of finding kids permanent homes, and raise awareness of the issue. Their goal is to expand their program, as they have in Kentucky, to all 50 states, a path they are on right now.

