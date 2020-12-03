Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 100 staff, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home
Wingz 2.0 London
Wingz 2.0 remains open despite food license suspension

Latest News

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Paul Morse absolutely adores art, especially spray paint, and this holiday season, he’s hoping...
Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch
Frustrated by the latest restrictions, the bar owners decided to declare the buidling an...
Protests held outside NY bar after owner arrested for defying COVID-19 restrictions
Despite vaccine progress, health officials are warning December, January and February may be...
With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, health experts warn against holiday travel