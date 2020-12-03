Advertisement

Buchanan County Schools return to virtual learning Thursday

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County Public Schools will return to virtual learning on Thursday.

District leaders announced Wednesday on social media students will attend virtually while teachers report to school on Thursday, December 3rd.

Meal delivery will take place at 2:35 p.m.

Officials with the school system also said a Riverview Elementary/Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and the health department will contact those who may have been exposed.

