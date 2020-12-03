Advertisement

‘Big Bang Theory’ stars Zoom with Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital had some surprise Zoom guests.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, stars of the “Big Bang Theory,” reunited to bring some holiday cheer to young patients in Kentucky:

Last year, Cuoco visited the hospital in person. She met 10-year-old Gabe Esteppe from Montgomery County. She also caught up with him again on Zoom:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began
Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 100 staff, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock
Wingz 2.0 London
Wingz 2.0 remains open despite food license suspension

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces hospitals to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County Health Department prepared for COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday
Housing Development Alliance completes Allais Redevelopment Project
Housing Development Alliance completes Allais Redevelopment Project, ready to build homes
Jarrett Mynear’s dream of helping others lives on with toy donations headed to Kentucky...
Toys heading to Kentucky Children’s Hospital for holiday store tradition