WWII Veteran released from hospital after battling COVID-19

Major Wooten, a World War II veteran from Alabama, was released from the hospital on Tuesday...
Major Wooten, a World War II veteran from Alabama, was released from the hospital on Tuesday after a fight with COVID-19(WAFF)
By WAFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran from Alabama left the hospital this week after being treated for COVID-19.

Major Wooten is 103-years-old and served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

In the midst of the celebration, his birthday is this week! Wooten is turning 104-years-old.

