Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund hosts 40th annual auction

By Emily Bennett
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For four nights this week, the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund is hosting its 40th annual auction on Facebook Live.

The annual auction raises money to help organizers pass out up to 600 food boxes and toys to families in the area. Each year, they spend more than $30,000 to be able to give out the boxes.

For the auction, people donate baskets full of toys, decorations, food and more.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction is not being aired on local TV, but on Facebook live on their Facebook page.

“The need continues it just is ongoing and this year we have a steady flow of folks coming in and signing up for the baskets and they really do depend on the food and the kids love the gifts,” said Organizer Jeff Sim.

The auction is being held at the Tri-City Senior Citizen Center.

It began Monday evening and will continue through Thursday night from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

To bid you can call one of these three numbers: 606-894-0337, 606-894-0338, 606-894-0339.

If you win a bid, you can pick it up at the center, or someone will deliver it to you or mail it.

To watch the auctions click here.

