Advertisement

Sundy Best hosts virtual concert to raise money for families in Floyd County

The owners of New Frontier Outfitters and Kentucky duo Sundy Best are teaming up for a Facebook...
The owners of New Frontier Outfitters and Kentucky duo Sundy Best are teaming up for a Facebook live concert to benefit the Floyd County Shriner's Club.(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - A popular Eastern Kentucky duo was back on the stage Tuesday night and it was all for a great cause.

Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley of Sundy Best hosted a concert virtually on Facebook Live.

They teamed up with New Frontier Outfitters to raise money for the Floyd County Shriner’s Club.

The money raised from the concert will help feed 33 Floyd County families this holiday season.

You can watch the concert below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: Second highest Monday on record with new cases, 12 new deaths reported
Man dead in fatal Laurel County crash Tuesday morning
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day, highest number of cases in one day
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths on Monday

Latest News

Community rallies around people left homeless in Harlan fire 6 p.m.
Community rallies around people left homeless in Harlan fire 6 p.m.
Harlan Fire
Community rallies arounds people left homeless in Harlan fire 6 p.m.
Transportation crews turn their focus to lowering temperatures - 4:00 p.m.
Transportation crews turn their focus to lowering temperatures - 4:00 p.m.
Petition to reopen Kentucky restaurants make rounds as some struggle to keep doors open
Petition to reopen Kentucky restaurants make rounds as some struggle to keep doors open
Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund hosts 40th annual auction
Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund hosts 40th annual auction