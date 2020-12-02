Sundy Best hosts virtual concert to raise money for families in Floyd County

(WYMT) - A popular Eastern Kentucky duo was back on the stage Tuesday night and it was all for a great cause.

Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley of Sundy Best hosted a concert virtually on Facebook Live.

They teamed up with New Frontier Outfitters to raise money for the Floyd County Shriner’s Club.

The money raised from the concert will help feed 33 Floyd County families this holiday season.

