Police searching for missing man in Lee County, Virginia

Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook
Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook(Lee County, Va. Sheriff's Office)
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Danny Jesse was last seen on Monday, November 30 in the Dryden, Virginia area near Chestnut Grove.

Jesse is described as being 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds. Investigators say he may have a full beard unlike the picture of him shared.

He has black and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Jesse’s location is asked to call 276-346-7777.

